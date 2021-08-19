Datamine Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $534,439.20 and $14,121.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00407967 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.07 or 0.00911700 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,248 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

