Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of MSP opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $242,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,244 shares of company stock worth $10,174,097 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 90,763 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

