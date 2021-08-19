Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $50.11 million and $1.09 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00143771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00149191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.12 or 0.99960059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.99 or 0.00904420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00711450 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

