DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $2.41 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00142892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00151052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.86 or 0.99709516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.73 or 0.00907849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.17 or 0.06728362 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,881,657 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

