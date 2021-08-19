Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 95 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,590,069 shares of company stock worth $897,034,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.72. 441,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.79. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

