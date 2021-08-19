Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in The Boeing by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.27. 423,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,838,200. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.23.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.