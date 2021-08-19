Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $4.73 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.29. 15,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

