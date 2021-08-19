Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $586,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock worth $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,746.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,635.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

