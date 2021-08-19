Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 3,642 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up 2.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.11. 5,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,544. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $112.21 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.