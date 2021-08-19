Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 866 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 5.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.65. 28,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,989. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

