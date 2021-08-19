DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Down 81.5% This Week

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00388250 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001944 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.33 or 0.00953773 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

