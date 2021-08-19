Dermot S. Smurfit Buys 18,100 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GAN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 997,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GAN by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $4,663,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

