DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DermTech.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.80.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,646 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

