Desjardins Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

