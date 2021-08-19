Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 4.4%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 39,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,605,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on DM. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

