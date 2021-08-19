Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $36.16 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

