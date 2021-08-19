Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $36.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.39% from the company’s current price.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

