Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $170.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.78 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.89.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

