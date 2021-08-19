Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Target Price to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
KRO stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
