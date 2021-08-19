Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Target Price to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KRO stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

