Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €58.51 ($68.84). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €58.51 ($68.84), with a volume of 1,668,819 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of €57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

