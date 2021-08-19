Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.92 ($75.20).

Shares of DPW opened at €59.93 ($70.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.82. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

