DIA (DIA) Hits Market Cap of $83.33 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00004271 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $83.33 million and approximately $52.09 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.86 or 0.00870241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047604 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.