DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CEO Buys $15,700.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CEO Dietrich John Pauls purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $3.91 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.