Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 201.69%.

DGLY opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 1,203.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Digital Ally worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.