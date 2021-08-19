Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,825,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

