Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.34. 172,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,583. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

