Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after buying an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,481. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

