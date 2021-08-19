Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,754.13.

Shares of CMG traded up $15.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,867.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,652.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,912.75. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

