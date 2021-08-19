Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,814,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,719.74. 45,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,570.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

