Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $178.76. The stock had a trading volume of 251,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $470.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.