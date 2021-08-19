DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

