DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLO traded up $13.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.43. 9,545,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83. DLocal has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $68.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DLocal stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLO. New Street Research began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

