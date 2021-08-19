Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from C$72.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCBO. ATB Capital upped their price target on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.91.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$97.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.71. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$40.29 and a 12-month high of C$97.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

