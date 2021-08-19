DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $284.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

