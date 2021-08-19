Doge Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161,782.00 (DOGET)

Doge Token (CURRENCY:DOGET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Doge Token has a total market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $161,782.00 worth of Doge Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doge Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Doge Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00143134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00150557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,758.32 or 0.99947475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00915723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.12 or 0.00718871 BTC.

Doge Token Profile

Doge Token’s total supply is 9,996,778,208 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,233,750 coins. Doge Token’s official Twitter account is @DOGE_TOKEN . Doge Token’s official website is doge-token.com

