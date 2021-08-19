Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

