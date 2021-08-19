Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.79. 728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

