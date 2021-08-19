Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $99.66 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Markel worth $99,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,255.35. 26,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,563. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,216.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

