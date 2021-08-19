Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $79,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $433.94. 1,581,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

