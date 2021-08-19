Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 57,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 92,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

