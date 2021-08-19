Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 509 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
DRX opened at GBX 426 ($5.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 422.12.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
