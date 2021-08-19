Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 509 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DRX opened at GBX 426 ($5.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 422.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

