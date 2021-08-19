Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 9,858 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.