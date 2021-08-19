Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,505 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

CB stock opened at $184.47 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.