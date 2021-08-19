Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 62,594 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,594 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PPD by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PPD by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPD by 2,538.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 99,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

PPD stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

