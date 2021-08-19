Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.5% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 91,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $226.84 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

