Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 564 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 474.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 119,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 98,619 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 894,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

