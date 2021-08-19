Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 72.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

