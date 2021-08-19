DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

