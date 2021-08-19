Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $103.05 on Thursday. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Truist increased their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

