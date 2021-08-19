Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 88 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Boston Beer by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,488,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,461,775. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $604.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $864.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $603.33 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

